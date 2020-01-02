BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Block listing Six Monthly Return
London, January 2
To: Company Announcements
Date:02 January 2020
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:2 January 2020
|Name of applicant:
|BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
|Name of scheme:
|General purposes blocklisting facility
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 July 2019
|To:
|31 December 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|13,535,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|13,535,000
|Name of contact:
|Sharon Henderson
|Telephone number of contact:
|01481 745 403