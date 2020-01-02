Issuer Information Issuer Almenna leigufélagið ehf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no 6110130350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Short name AL260128 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000031466 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer ALMENNA LEIGUF/6.65 BD 20280126 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 4.540.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 4.540.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date December 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment January 26, 2028 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date January 26, 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 6,65% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if NA applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if NA other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/365 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date December 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date January 26, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon 8 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then Interest from December 31, 2019 to January 26, how 2020 will be added to the bond's principal. First interest payment will be January 26, 2021. On the bond's final maturity date principle will be paid. ------------------------------ Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, NA if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, No date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for January 3, 2020 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of December 19, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading January 3, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading code (Ticker) AL260128 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier Bond - Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------