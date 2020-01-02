

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Thursday as the dollar hovered near a six-month low on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and amid bets that U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,520.06 per ounce, after having touched the highest level since Sept. 25 at $1,525.20 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,5232.55.



Trade tensions eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said that an initial trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.



News of monetary policy easing by China also helped support demand for riskier assets.



China's central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points on Jan. 6, a move that frees up more money for banks to lend to small businesses.



Geopolitical developments and the latest manufacturing PMI data from China, the euro zone and the U.K. also remained on investors' radar.



China's manufacturing data for December proved to be a mixed bag. While the Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell moderately to 51.5 in December from 51.8 in November, the official manufacturing PMI for December came in slightly above expectations at 50.2.



Elsewhere, the Eurozone's manufacturing sector contracted for the 11th consecutive month in December, while British factory output fell in the month at the fastest rate since 2012, separate reports showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX