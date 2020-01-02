ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Ashtead Group PLC

2ndJanuary 2020

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Ashtead Group plc ("the Company") announces that is has today cancelled forty five million, thirty thousand, eight hundred and seventy nine (45,030,879) shares held in treasury.

Following this cancellation, the Company has four hundred and fifty four million, one hundred and ninety four thousand, eight hundred and thirty three (454,194,833) shares in issue.

This number (454,194,833) represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc - 020 7726 9700

Eric Watkins