Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 31-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---