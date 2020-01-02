Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020

02.01.2020
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 31 December 2019 were:

663.20p  Capital only
669.89p  Including current year income
663.20p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
669.89p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 210,000 ordinary shares on 27th
December 2019, the Company has 76,520,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
4,010,086  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire