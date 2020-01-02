Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2020) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce increasing global distribution of its brands. Further, the company intends to become a leader in the exciting and burgeoning psychedelic medicine industry as the company continues to build its international platform for sale of its Cannabis 2.0 and edible mushroom products.

To date, Yield Growth has made significant strides since going public in December 2018, having established a broad distribution network for its various brands, exceeding 12,500 potential retail points of sale in countries throughout Europe, North America and South America. It launched 17 new products in the past year and grew its catalogue to over 200 edible, topical and wellness products.

The Company's focus in 2019 was on laying a solid foundation for future product sales by minting meaningful distribution partnerships, and in 2020 it plans to focus on advancing those relationships to get products on store shelves and in the hands of consumers with the goal to increase sales revenues in the coming quarters.

"Our talented team has demonstrated that we can conquer territories as we rapidly developed an expansive international distribution network for our Cannabis 2.0 products," explains Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "We believe we have the products, the team, the network and the resources to make The Yield Growth Corp. a market leader in the decade ahead, which I hope will become known as the Roaring Twenties."

White continues, "We see tremendous growth potential for cannabis other plant-based therapeutic products. Psychedelic mushrooms, in particular, represent an exciting new opportunity for companies like Yield Growth, who look to capitalize on cutting edge science and technology. We plan to be the first publicly traded company to establish legal production and distribution of psilocybin for medical research."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and sells plant-based wellness products and conducts research into plant-based therapeutic compounds, in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Germany, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia and is now in negotiations for distribution throughout the U.S. and all of Europe. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas and one patent for the use of compounds in psychedelic mushrooms to treat obesity and diabetes and to aid in weight loss. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51133