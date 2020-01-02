



SSH Communications Security Corporation receives a key patent for its PrivX technology in the United States



The United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) has granted SSH patent number US10523445, which covers secure passwordless access to hosts in hybrid networks comprising on-premise and cloud resources. Further patent applications for the same invention are pending in the EU and other relevant jurisdictions.

According to a recent study by IBM1, 85% of enterprises operate multi-cloud networks, with 98% of enterprises planning to use multiple hybrid clouds. A vast majority of these enterprises have large existing on-premise server estates that they continue to operate together with their new cloud resources for the foreseeable future.

The patent provides SSH's PrivX offering a substantial differentiating edge in the market of next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) tools in hybrid networks, which are an essential tool for enterprises taking cloud resources into use. The ability to frictionlessly support hybrid environments is a prominent competitive advantage in the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar PAM market.

"We are pleased that the USPTO recognized the uniqueness of our PrivX technology and granted this patent," said Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO of SSH.COM. "The patent validates the novelty and uniqueness of a key differentiating concept of PrivX that allows safe and passwordless just-in-time access to hybrid networks in a manner that is transparent to the user."

SSH has an extensive portfolio of over 70 patents or patent applications that covers all key products and creates shareholder value by giving SSH both freedom to operate and significant product differentiation in the market.



SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.







1IBM Institute for Business Value: Assembling your cloud orchestra



