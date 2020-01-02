EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Resignation Corporate Adviser 02-Jan-2020 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 January 2020 Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") Resignation Corporate Adviser Ecovista Plc announces that following the Company's temporary suspension from trading on NEX Exchange, Alexander David Securities Limited has resigned as the Company's NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser with immediate effect. The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES David Barnett - Chairman 01279 654151 NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 38329 EQS News ID: 945927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

