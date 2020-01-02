Evotec AG: Evotec To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences in January and February 2020:

ODDO BHF Forum 2020, Lyon, France

- Date: Thursday, 09 January 2020 to Friday, 10 January 2020

- Venue: Lyon, France

- Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

38th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA

- Date: Monday, 13 January 2020 to Thursday, 16 January 2020, Presentation: 16 January 2020, 11.00 am PT

(2.00 pm EST, 7.00 pm GMT, 8.00 pm CET)

- Webcast: Click here for the webcast

- Venue: San Francisco, USA

- Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

19th German Corporate Conference 2020, jointly hosted by UniCredit and Kepler Cheuvreux, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

- Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2020, Presentation: 21 January 2020, 4.00 pm CET

- Venue: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

- Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Bankhaus Lampe German Equity Forum, London, UK

- Date: Thursday, 30 January 2020

- Venue: London, UK

- Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

8th Business Forum of LBBW (8. Unternehmensforum der LBBW)

- Date: Thursday, 13 February 2020

- Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

- Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

