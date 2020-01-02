Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY), Invites Dr. Antonio Rozier, MD, to Discuss His Experience With Toxicology Testing in an Era of Medication Addiction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, invites Dr. Antonio Rozier to explain the importance of toxicology testing.

The importance of toxicology testing is critical for the proper delivery of healthcare. The purpose of toxicology testing is to study the safety and biological effects of drugs and other substances introduced to the human body. The toxicology report that is ultimately delivered to a physician identifies the findings of potential issues with prescription medications and/or drugs of abuse.

Dr. Antonio Rozier, MD, who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation, speaks about how he utilizes toxicology testing in his practice. "Toxicology testing is a very important piece of patient care because it ensures our patients are safe, protected, and well-treated," says Dr. Rozier. "The results of a toxicology test give physicians a snapshot of what medications they are taking, how much of a medication they are taking, and how they are taking the medication. In an era of addiction and misuse of medications, I use toxicology testing for opiate monitoring. The toxicology test enables me to make sure our patients are safe in regards to what they are supposed to be taking and allows me to see what medications are present in the patient's system. Once physicians have these results, we can then adjust any medications as needed and continue to monitor the levels of said medication."

Dr. Rozier has found the toxicology testing provided by HSI of significant benefit to his practice and patient care. "Toxicology testing is required in my field, so the question then is what is the easier route in order to complete this? HSI allows me to receive accurate test results in a timely matter which enables me to provide efficient and high-quality patient care. From customer service to timely turn around time for results, HSI continues to impress me with their streamlined workflow."

Dr. Antonio Rozier attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree in Biology. His stellar academic track record and hard work allowed him to be accepted to the Early Medical School Selection Program at Boston University one year early. Dr. Rozier is trained and experienced to treat spinal and musculoskeletal pain by carrying out the latest interventional and minimally invasive techniques. Along with performing these procedures, Dr. Rozier executes ultrasound-guided, regenerative interventional techniques.

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI focuses not only on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also on promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

