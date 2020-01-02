Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 December 2019:

- 32,432,465 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 11,236,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 30,195,843 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 8,712,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,526,917 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,254,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 3,612,466 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 8,569,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 December 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 32,432,465 191.64p 62,153,575 Global Equity Income Shares 30,195,843 216.04p 65,235,099 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,526,917 147.86p 8,172,099 Managed Liquidity Shares 3,612,466 105.26p 3,802,481 Total 139,363,254

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 January 2020