Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to report that it has signed a new contract of more than US$1.1 million to complete a series of rapid-response task orders on behalf of a G7 agency mandated to protect international security. The period of this new contract lasts until December 31, 2021. The Company has already completed work on varied activities under the contract.

On behalf of the US Department of State and other G7 agencies, RIWI's work in peace-building and global security helps senior decision-makers assess, predict, prevent and eradicate violent extremism in all regions of the world. The G7 consists of the seven top-ranked advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"This new contract for rapid-response work speaks to the power of our technology and to our commitment to continuous customer delivery excellence," said Neil Seeman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

"This new work further cements our security business line as being central to RIWI's long-term revenue growth - and represents an exciting milestone for our 2020 growth trajectory," added Mr. Seeman, who also leads the Company's sales and data solutions for the security sector.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51112