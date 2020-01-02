Gamesys Group PLC Announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS):

Name of applicant: Gamesys Group plc Name of scheme: Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 01 July 2019 To: 31 December 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 714,928 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 515,000 ordinary shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 537,724 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 692,204 ordinary shares

Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

