Gamesys Group PLC Announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS):
Name of applicant:
Gamesys Group plc
Name of scheme:
Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan
Period of return:
From:
01 July 2019
To:
31 December 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
714,928 ordinary shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
515,000 ordinary shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
537,724 ordinary shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
692,204 ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Dan Talisman
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesysgroup.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
