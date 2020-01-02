Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2020 | 14:56
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS):

Name of applicant:

Gamesys Group plc

Name of scheme:

Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

01 July 2019

To:

31 December 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

714,928 ordinary shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

515,000 ordinary shares

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

537,724 ordinary shares

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

692,204 ordinary shares

Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/571814/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Block-Listing-Return

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE