Body By Pauline: Body by Pauline Introduces a 'Swiss Army Knife' of Video Workouts

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Today, Body By Pauline announced the launch of its new digital fitness app that stands to redefine the traditional workout experience. Body By Pauline is a new brand owned by renowned fitness company Fighter Diet.



Body By Pauline App

??About Pauline Nordin

Pauline Nordin shot to fame in 2011 when she released the Butt Bible DVD. Pauline outsold Jillian Michaels on Exercise TV and was brought into millions of women's homes. Now, Pauline's goal is to reach out to as many women as possible to support their journey to a healthier life. The Body By Pauline App was created to give a full library of effective workouts hosted by Pauline and her dream team of fitness trainers.

"Not everyone lives a luxury life where we can live in a gym and work out all day long. The good thing is you don't need that to get fit. Exercise is essential for a healthy body and mind, but we don't need hours a day to get fit; it's about making the most out of the time you have," says Pauline Nordin, Body By Pauline founder and president.

"The app will feature workouts for those who are injured, on crutches, etc., because the show must go on and fitness isn't just for those who have flawless bodies. The app will be updated every week with new workouts, cooking videos, stretching, podcasts and more. The aim with the app is to make fitness a doable, fun and sustainable component in a busy woman's life."

Body By Pauline is availablefor iOS and Android devices.

For additional information, please visithttps://bodybypauline.com/app/.

About Body By Pauline

The Body By Pauline App is a hub for fitness, community and Pauline.

Body By Pauline believes health and fitness should be easily accessible, so they created a library of follow-along videos that can be done in the comfort of home.

Body By Pauline brings fast-paced, body-transforming routines that will get blood pumping, legs shaking and sweat dripping.

By using the Body by Pauline 20-minute training style, it attacks the body from all angles without wasting a minute.

No more confusion about what's best to do: cardio or weights to shape up? The circuit workouts will cover it all. All one needs to do is follow along.

The Body by Pauline community encourages and empowers women to take charge of their bodies via the life of fitness. In Body by Pauline, everyone will be in the great company of women from all over the world who are working it, building their dream body one workout at a time. Make friends, laugh, train and, together, crush those goals.

Contact: CEO Pavel Ythjall, 310.430.6697, customerservice@bodybypauline.com

Body By Pauline is a brand owned by Fighter Diet, Inc.

Related Video

SOURCE: Body By Pauline

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571466/Body-by-Pauline-Introduces-a-Swiss-Army-Knife-of-Video-Workouts