A success story on how Quantzig helped a client to achieve a 3x increase in sales

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its recent sales analytics engagement which examines the business benefits of deploying customized sales analytics models in the healthcare equipment market.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping healthcare clients improve sales and profitability through better use of data and insights.

The healthcare equipment market space in North America is quite complex owing to the growing competition and rise in new business models that have a direct impact on sales. The healthcare equipment industry in this region produces specialized equipment that ranges from small surgical instruments such as tongue depressors and dental equipment to larger, more complex instruments that include programmable pacemakers and sophisticated medical imaging systems. However, it is crucial to note that the wide portfolio of offerings often gives rise to major challenges that curtail sales and profitability. Facing similar challenges, a leading healthcare equipment supplier approached Quantzig to leverage its predictive sales analytics models. The firm wanted to optimize costs and develop effective sales analytics dashboards to achieve their business goals.

Key Questions Answered

1. What are the business benefits of deploying a robust sales analytics dashboard?

2. Can sales analytics help healthcare equipment suppliers drive growth?

3. Why does sales analytics play an indispensable role in brand development

According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "Predictive sales analytics not only help businesses anticipate what their clients' needs will be but can also help them develop targeted campaigns to drive sales and profitability."

How the Devised Sales Analytics Dashboard Helped the Client

1: Gained better visibility into sales operations

2: Achieved a 3x increase in sales post the implementation of predictive sales analytics models

3: Generated accurate sales reports

As data-driven decision making becomes the norm, businesses of all sizes will have to adopt powerful sales analytics models and employ interactive sales analytics dashboards that enable them to enhance sales and drive profitability.

