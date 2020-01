The indebted developer has been forced to extend the period during which the holders of $350 million of senior notes can decide whether to delay settlement by two years.Chinese solar developer Panda Green's race to meet a January 25 deadline to honor US$350 million of senior notes appears set to go down to the wire after the deadline for accepting a delayed payment was extended. The heavily-indebted, Hong Kong-listed solar project developer has proposed postponing settlement of the 8.25% interest-bearing notes for two years, with 8% interest paid over the extension period. However, having announced ...

