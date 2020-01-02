

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's factory sector expanded at a faster pace at the end of the year, driven by output and new order growth, survey data from the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management, or HALPIM, revealed Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index rose to 53.9 from 53.1 in November. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. The latest reading was the seventh highest in December and was above the long-term average for the month, the group said.



The trend remained positive throughout 2018 and continued in 2019, HALPIM said. Among sub-indexes, the employment index decreased after expanding in previous months.



