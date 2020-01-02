Kaufman & Broad SA / Key word(s): Annual Results Kaufman & Broad SA: Invitation to 2019 annual results 02-Jan-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive Officer Chairman et Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS on Friday, January 31st 2020 at 8: 30 am (breakfast starting at 8: 00 am) at Hôtel Le Bristol Salon Versailles - 112 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS Please can you confirm your attendance as soon as possible to Mrs. Dany DABOUT (Investor Relations) by phone: +33 1 41 43 42 72 - by e-mail: infos-invest@ketb.com Attachment Document title: Invitation to 2019 annual results Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OOQXTROWOY [1] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 945955 02-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=626f8141e20c10ca778c57399864edcc&application_id=945955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 09:08 ET (14:08 GMT)