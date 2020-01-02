Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Stuttgart
02.01.20
12:13 Uhr
37,220 Euro
+0,800
+2,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,440
37,620
15:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA37,220+2,20 %