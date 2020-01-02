Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2019) of GBP62.49m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2019) of GBP46.79m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 224.40p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 220.63p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 213.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.86%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.27p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 1.14% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/12/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 38334 EQS News ID: 945977 End of Announcement EQS News Service

