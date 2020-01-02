Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2020) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX" following the successful closing of its oversubscribed initial public offering ("IPO") on December 20, 2019. The warrants issued by the Company under the IPO have also concurrently begun trading under the symbol "LSX.WT".

LaSalle is a new public company currently focused on early-stage exploration in under-explored districts of the Abitibi region, an area globally recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, favourable geopolitical jurisdiction, historic and ongoing success. LaSalle is led by a Board and Executive Management team with a strong track record of achievement particularly in the Abitibi region. The Board includes Dan Innes, Founder and past Chairman and CEO of Lake Shore Gold Corp. ("Lake Shore") and Ian Campbell, past President and CEO of Temex Resources Corp. up until its acquisition by Lake Shore in 2015.

The Company's primary assets include the Radisson Property ("Radisson") located in the Eeyou Itschee - James Bay region of Quebec, and the Blakelock Property ("Blakelock") located in northeastern Ontario along trend from the high-grade Casa Berardi gold mine operated by Hecla Mining Company. Both the Radisson and Blakelock properties are deemed by the Company as highly prospective for high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization.

The Company's immediate focus will be the completion of compilation and analysis of project technical data in preparation for the initiation of property-wide field programs at both Radisson and Blakelock, targeting the identification of priority drill targets. Community engagement has also been initiated.

Additional information about LaSalle and its Radisson and Blakelock properties and their respective NI 43-101 compliant reports dated November 18, 2019 can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

Ms. Brigitte Dejou, P.Eng., and V.P. Exploration for the company, is the non-independent qualified person and has approved the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

