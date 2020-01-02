Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 January 2020

Name of applicant: Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Name of scheme: Equiniti Investment Account Period of return: From: 01/07/19 To: 31/12/19 Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,878,602 The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: N/A Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Nil Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 2,878,602 Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 2,000,000 ordinary shares

28 March 2013 Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period 66,872,765

Name of contact: Martin Slade Address of contact: Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5HA Telephone number of contact: 020 7597 1942

SIGNED BY Investec Asset Management Limited - Company Secretary

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

