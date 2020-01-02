Sun Da has moved to become the lithium energy storage and electric vehicle battery company's second largest investor, raising HK$10.3 million for the business in the process.Chinese investor Sun Da has paid almost HK$10.5 million (US$1.35 million) for a 14.3% slice of solar manufacturer and lithium-ion battery storage company Comtec Solar. The move by Da - described as "an experienced investor mainly focused on [the] infrastructure, new energy, environmental protection and technology sectors" by Comtec - was made on Tuesday and reported to the Hong Kong exchange where the company is listed this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...