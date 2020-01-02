The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 31 December 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 31 December 2019 98.99p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 97.75p per ordinary share







02 January 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45