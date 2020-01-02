Web Presence: Skip Drish Suggests These 4 Gift Ideas for Gun Enthusiasts

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / The best gifts are personal, items or experiences that show how well you know and value your giftee, whether it's a friend, family member or coworker. If you have a gun enthusiast on your Christmas list, why not give them something they can use doing what they love? Skip Drish of Tampa, FL, former law enforcement and security officer with decades of experience in firearms training, offers his four top suggestions.

4 Gifts for Gun Lovers

1. Shooting Ear Protection

Without the proper hearing protection, shooting can cause temporary hearing loss and permanent damage. Electronic ear protection is designed to filter the intense sound of shots while amplifying voices so the shooter can carry on with a conversation or hear tips from their coach or companions. Many products even come with MP3 capabilities so the shooter can listen to music on the range or while hunting.

2. Shooting Glasses

Eye protection is equally as important as ear protection when shooting, Skip Drish Tampa says. While standard safety goggles will do the trick, more advanced shooting glasses have the added benefit of enhancing the shooter's sight. Anti-glare shooting glasses offer the same high-impact protection as conventional models, as well as UV coverage.

3. Tactical Gear Bag

Range bags hold all of the essentials a gun enthusiast needs. Larger multifunctional varieties can hold everything your giftee needs for a hunting trip or day at the range, including guns, a camera, and safety and tactical supplies. Choose one with several different compartments and pockets to keep contents organized and secure.

4. Firearms Training

Firearms training classes are obviously most valuable for beginners. But Skip Drish Tampa says continuing education is essential to improve marksmanship. If your recipient wishes to concealed carry, they'll also need to take a course to get their permit, which you can give to them. These classes provide information on laws and regulations regarding concealed carry as well as basic gun safety.

More About Skip Drish Tampa

Skip Drish has had an illustrious career that includes various military, law enforcement, safety, and security positions in government, state, and local arenas, as well as success in business and construction enterprises. His resume consists of titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to Military Police/Investigations (CID) (Europe) and trainer for Dignitary Operators. In addition to business and law enforcement/security, he has worked in medical services and emergency response. Skip Drish is a veteran as well, having served as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, for which he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After the military, he worked as a police officer with the Chicago Police Department for several years.

In addition to running his construction firm, contracting with charters and local police as a boat captain, and providing emergency response, first aid, security, and firearms training, Skip Drish Tampa spends time giving back to his community through various charitable endeavors.

