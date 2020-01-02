Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.01.2020
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

London, January 2

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

Further to the Net Asset Value announcement issued this morning, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

2 January 2020

