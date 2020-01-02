Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 27, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 1,757,385 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 2.13%. ENA Investment Capital also notified Ontex that it holds 8,562,481 equivalent financial instruments in Ontex or 10.40% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex if all the instruments are exercised. Consequently, ENA Investment Capital remained above the threshold of 10.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex with 12.53%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: December 27, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: December 27, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

ENA Investment Capital LLP Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street London W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of December 27, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities George Kounelakis 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital LLP 4,157,385 1,757,385 2.13% Total 4,157,385 1,757,385 0 2.13% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument

is exercised of

voting

rights Settlement ENA Investment Capital LLP Equity Swaps 31/07/2020 N/A 2,400,000 2.91% cash ENA Investment Capital LLP Equity Swaps 30/11/2020 N/A 3,709,074 4.50% cash ENA Investment Capital LLP Equity Swaps 10/03/2029 N/A 2,453,407 2.98% cash TOTAL 8,562,481 10.40%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 10,319,866 12.53%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

