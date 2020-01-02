SERGE FERRARI: Serge Ferrari Group announces its 2020 Financial Calendar

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, January 2, 2020, 5:45 pm CET - SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) designs, manufactures and distributes innovative flexible composite materials and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. The Group today announces its 2020 financial calendar.
|Events
|Dates*
|2019 Full-year annual revenue
|January 29, 2020
|2019 Full-year results
|March 11, 2020
|2020 First quarter revenue
|April 28, 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|May 14, 2020
|2020 First-half revenue
|July 28, 2020
|2020 First-half results
|September 9, 2020
|2020 Third-quarter revenue
|October 28, 2020
(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.
ABOUT SERGE FERRARI
The Serge Ferrari Group designs, makes and distributes high-tech eco-responsible flexible composite materials in a global market with an estimated medium-term value of €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has three production sites: one in France and two in Switzerland. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.
At the end of 2018, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €185 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.
Contacts
|Serge Ferrari
Philippe Brun
Chief Financial Officer
investor@sergeferrari.com
|NewCap
Investor Relations
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Théodora Xu
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu
|NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 98
nmerigeau@newcap.fr
