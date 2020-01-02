Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2020

WKN: A116CB ISIN: FR0011950682 Ticker-Symbol: SFK 
Frankfurt
02.01.20
17:20 Uhr
5,950 Euro
-0,100
-1,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERGEFERRARI GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
02.01.2020 | 18:12
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SERGE FERRARI: Serge Ferrari Group announces its 2020 Financial Calendar

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, January 2, 2020, 5:45 pm CET - SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) designs, manufactures and distributes innovative flexible composite materials and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. The Group today announces its 2020 financial calendar.

EventsDates*
2019 Full-year annual revenueJanuary 29, 2020
2019 Full-year resultsMarch 11, 2020
2020 First quarter revenueApril 28, 2020
Annual General MeetingMay 14, 2020
2020 First-half revenueJuly 28, 2020
2020 First-half resultsSeptember 9, 2020
2020 Third-quarter revenueOctober 28, 2020

(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

ABOUT SERGE FERRARI

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, makes and distributes high-tech eco-responsible flexible composite materials in a global market with an estimated medium-term value of €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has three production sites: one in France and two in Switzerland. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.

At the end of 2018, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €185 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.

www.sergeferrari.com

Contacts

Serge Ferrari
Philippe Brun
Chief Financial Officer
investor@sergeferrari.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Théodora Xu
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu		NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 98
nmerigeau@newcap.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGlpacibY2mVxp6eZMhsm2Fnm2xjmWbGZWSXx2KbY56cmnJnmJuVm52VZm9immVo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61502-sergeferrari_pr_financial-calendar_02.01.2020-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire