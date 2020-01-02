Regulatory News:

LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) contributed today an additional amount of €2,776,986 to the liquidity contract entrusted to KEPLER CHEUVREUX.

on 7 October 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 shares and €20 million;

as from 1 March 2014, the amount allocated to the liquidity contract was reduced from €20 million to €10 million;

at the time of the last published half-year assessment (on 30 June 2019), the resources available were 120,000 shares and €6,981,203.13;

as of 31 December 2019, the resources available were 330,000 shares and €2,724,183; the details of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2019 will be published in the coming days.

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France

Telephone: 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

Website: http://www.lagardere.com

