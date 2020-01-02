

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, extending gains for a seventh straight session and into the new year, despite the dollar staging a strong comeback after falling to a six-month low earlier this week.



Expectations of increased demand for the metal amid rising optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and hopes the move by the Chinese central bank would help boost growth in the world's second largest economy pushed up gold prices.



The dollar index rose to 96.87 after opening up from previous close, and was last seen at 96.84, gaining nearly 0.5%.



Gold futures for February ended up $5.00, or about 0.3%, at $1,528.10 an ounce, the highest settlement since September 24.



On Tuesday, gold futures for February ended up $4.50, or 0.3%, at $1,523.10 an ounce. Annually, year 2019 turned out to be the best for the safe-haven asset in nine years in terms of returns.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.125 at $18.046 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.8250 per pound, gaining $0.0280 for the session.



On the economic front, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28th, according to a report released by the Labor Department.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 222,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 224,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 225,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.



In trade news, U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China is due to be signed during a White House ceremony on January 15th.



Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that he would travel to Beijing at a later date to begin talks on phase two of a trade agreement.



Recent reports have indicated Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will be on hand to sign the phase one deal.



