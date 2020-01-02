Web Presence: National Floors Direct Opens New Distribution Center in Astoria, NY

ASTORIA, NY ‌/‌ ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / ‌National Floors Direct is one of the Northeast United States' most successful direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty services, offering an extensive catalog of reputable brand-name products from the largest suppliers in the world. The company, headquartered in Astoria, NY, has just opened a brand new state-of-the-art 60,0000 square-feet distribution center in Astoria to meet increasing demand.

The company also has office locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey. The company's service region includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.

National Floors Direct is unique in their field as they offer an impressive array of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the best names in the business at a fraction of the price of boutique retailers, without sacrificing quality, safety, or durability. In fact, the company only sells carpet certified for indoor air quality by the Carpet & Rug Institute of America and exclusively carries name-brand verified Healthy Home Certified products.



Taking a revolutionary approach to flooring sales, they provide the perks of high-end retailers at the price of big-box suppliers. They even guarantee the lowest price in the industry by at least 15%. That includes private and big-box retailers, "sale" prices, etc. They'll match any competitor's price.

Not only does National Floors Direct guarantee top-quality goods and the lowest price in the industry by 15% or more, but they also "Bring the Store to Your Door®." Their team visits customers' homes or offices with samples, enabling the consumer to see exactly what the product will look like in their space with their lighting and furniture. The flooring professionals offer white-glove service, assisting buyers in selecting the ideal products for their needs and providing an accurate, instant estimate.



National Floors Direct emphasizes customer satisfaction and safety as much as convenience and product quality. National Floors Direct's numerous positive reviews, including an average 4-star rating out of nearly 400 Google reviews, reflect their commitment to customer satisfaction.

With their new facility, they're prepared to stock even more fantastic products and continue to offer next-day installation for all in-stock items, maintaining their standing as the region's best flooring store.

