Tokyo Haneda and Osaka Itami finish as Asia's top Mega and Large airports, according to OAG's annual Punctuality League 2020

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, has released the results of its annual Punctuality League 2020, the industry's most comprehensive ranking of on-time performance (OTP) for the world's largest airlines and airports. Asia-Pacific airlines dominated the global rankings with nine out of the top 20 most punctual airlines in the world: Garuda Indonesia (1), Skymark Airlines (3), All Nippon Airways (7), Jetstar Asia (8), Singapore Airlines (9), Thai AirAsia (10), Japan Airlines (15), Qantas Airways (18) and Indonesia AirAsia (20).

Garuda Indonesia takes the top spot globally and regionally with an impressive OTP of 95.01%. Skymark Airlines (OTP 90.12%) ranks in the top three for both the Global Airline and Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) categories. The region's LCCs performed exceptionally well, with nine carriers ranking in the top 20 for that respective category, including Skymark Airlines (1), Jetstar Asia (2), and Thai AirAsia (3). Solaseed, Jetstar Asia, Thai AirAsia and Indonesia AirAsia all improved their OTPs among ASPAC carriers this year.

Japanese airport Osaka Itami (ITM) finished as the most punctual Large Airport for a second consecutive year with an OTP of 88.03%. Tokyo Haneda (HND) ranked second in the Mega Airport category with an OTP of 86.60% behind Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO; OTP 86.87%). Singapore Changi (SIN; OTP 84.03%), Kuala Lumpur (KUL; OTP 75.04%) and Seoul Incheon (ICN; OTP 74.95%) all improved their OTP in the Mega Airport category.

"Asia Pacific carriers and airports continued to demonstrate exceptional OTP this year, with many LCCs and legacy carriers improving year-over-year performance. The leading performance of Garuda Indonesia, Skymark Airlines, Osaka Itami and Tokyo Haneda on the global stage is commendable," said Mayur (Mac) Patel, Head of JAPAC for OAG.

View full results from OAG's Punctuality League 2020.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.

For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200102005499/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Katy Ludwell

OAG

pressoffice@oag.com