AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 02/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.5135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45854416 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 38390 EQS News ID: 946155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 03, 2020 01:17 ET (06:17 GMT)