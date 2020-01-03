Stockholm, January 3, 2020 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2019: The share trading decreased by 8.4 % to a daily average of 2.841bn EUR, compared to 3.101bn EUR in 2018. -- The average number of trades per business day decreased by 6.6 % to 558,658 as compared to 597,991 in 2018. -- Derivatives trading decreased by 0.5 % to a daily average of 439,643 contracts, compared with 442,058 contracts in 2018. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 7.9 % to a daily average of 39.5m EUR compared to 36.6m EUR in 2018. -- 634 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2019 (224 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 41 at First North) compared to 864 in 2018. There are 1 040 companies listed end of 2019. (671 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 369 at First North). -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2019, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during 2019, followed by Deutsche Bank. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 71.0 %, compared to 67.0 % in 20185. -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2019 was: -- For OMXC20 companies 95.1 % -- For OMXH25 companies 93.1 % -- For OMXS30 companies 93.9 % For more information: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/statistics 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Includes 10 switches from First North 2019 and 13 switches in 2018. 5) Source: Thomson Reuters. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.