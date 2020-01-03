

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose marginally to 3.1 percent from 3 percent a month ago.



According to results of the labor force survey, 1.36 million people were unemployed in November, down 43,000 from the same month a year earlier.



At the same time, employment increased by 63,000 on the previous month, less than the 74,000 relevant average for November in the past five years.



The Federal Employment Agency is slated to publish December unemployment data later today. The number of people out of work is expected to rise by 2,000 after falling 16,000 in November.



