DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 2019

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 2019 03-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 Jan 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. The Company made a total comprehensive loss of GBP62,078 for the period, compared to a total comprehensive gain of GBP81,935 for the same period last year. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank as at 30 September 2019 was GBP44,189 (30 September 2018: GBP47,679). We hold stakes in the following entities: Bermele plc (LSE:BERM) Block Energy plc (AIM:BLOE) Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited Copper Bay Limited Cora Gold Limited (AIM:CORA) Elephant Oil Limited Impact Oil & Gas Limited Mafula Energy Limited MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) Minergy Limited Rift Resources Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5) Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited) Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (LSE:PRD) Tag Oil Limited (TSXV:TAO) United Oil & Gas (AIM:UOG) Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 6 months 6 months To To 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Share based payment - - Operating expenses (6,806) (49,516) Other gains - 45,829 Fair value gains/(losses) on (55,279) 85,617 financial assets _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) from operations (62,085) 81,930 Interest receivable 7 5 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) before taxation (62,078) 81,935 Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) for the period (62,078) 81,935 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total comprehensive income/(loss) (62,078) 81,935 for the period _______ _______ Earnings per share (pence) Basic (0.04) 0.05 Diluted (0.04) 0.05 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 As at As at 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Assets GBP GBP Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value 356,980 862,588 through profit and loss _______ _______ 356,980 862,588 _______ _______ Current assets Financial assets at fair value 402,576 - through profit and loss Cash and cash equivalents 44,189 47,679 _______ _______ 446,765 47,679 _______ _______ Total assets 803,745 910,267 _______ _______ Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Shares based payment reserve 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (838,949) (659,560) ________ ________ 624,884 804,273 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables 178,861 105,994 _______ _______ Total equity and liabilities 803,745 910,267 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 6 months to 6 months to 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) (62,078) 53,673 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment of financial 55,279 (85,617) assets through profit and loss Loss / (Gains) on disposal of - (45,829) financial assets through profit and loss Charge for share based payments - - Finance income (7) (5) Movements in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other - - receivables Increase/(decrease) in trade and other 14,648 28,678 payables _______ _______ Net cash used in operating activities 7,842 (49,100) _______ _______ Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial 128,252 80,063 assets through profit and loss Acquisition of financial assets (139,576) - through profit and loss ________ ________ Net cash used in investing activities (11,324) 80,063 ________ ________ Cash flows from financing activities Interest received 7 5 ________ ________ Net cash from financing activities 7 5 ________ ________ Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash (3,489) (30,968) equivalents ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the 47,678 16,710 beginning of the period ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the end 44,189 47,678 of the period ________ ________ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 1 Financial Information *********************** The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 September 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. Risks and Uncertainties The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2019. Critical accounting estimates The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2019. The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9795 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 38391 EQS News ID: 946157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)