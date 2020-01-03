Folgendes Instrument wird heute (03.01.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt:

The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (01/03/2020).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):

CID US2044096012 CIA EN. DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG 0,051 EUR



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.