Folgendes Instrument wird heute (03.01.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (01/03/2020).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):
CID US2044096012 CIA EN. DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG 0,051 EUR
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
