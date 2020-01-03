

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Singapore dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Friday, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Crude oil prices jumped following reports that a top Iranian military commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.



The Singapore dollar declined to a 4-day low of 1.3499 against the greenback from yesterday's closing value of 1.3475. If the currency slides further, it may find support near the 1.36 level.



