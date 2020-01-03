

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate remained stable in the three months to October, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in October, the same as seen in the three months to July. Economists had expected a rate of 3.9 percent.



The rate for October indicates the average for September to November and that for July reflects the average of June to August.



The jobless rate was 3.9 percent in the three months to September.



The number of unemployed persons was 108,000 in October, same as in July. In the three months to November, the figure was 110,000.



