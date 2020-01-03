The Chinese manufacturer debuted on the Shenzhen exchange in mid December, after de-listing from New York's NASDAQ in 2018. The company plans to roll out 10 GW of new module capacity and 5 GW of cell lines over four years.Chinese PV manufacturer JA Solar started the year with a bang by unveiling details of a four-year, RMB6.6 billion ($947 million) expansion plan. The Beijing-based solar cell and module maker revealed on Wednesday it has signed an investment framework agreement with the city of Yiwu to develop new production lines. The news came three weeks after the company achieved a backdoor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...