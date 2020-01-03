

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FiveStar Gourmet Foods is recalling two fresh produce snack products - protein pack and avocado toast, for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall involves MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack 8.25oz and MiniMeal2Go- AvocadoToast 6.75oz. Both MiniMeal2Go products come in a clear plastic package marked with specific lots and expiration dates from 12/26/19 through 1/06/20 printed on the film. These products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin in Meijer supermarkets only.



The company has not received any report of illnesses related to the FiveStar Gourmet Foods products till date.



The decision was taken following a notification from egg supplier Almark Foods that it may have supplied single-serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria, a deadly bacteria.



Almark Foods' bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs were subject to a warning by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC following recent Listeria illness outbreak.



Listeria, a deadly bacteria, can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The CDC had warned against consuming the eggs after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria as of December 17, in which four persons were hospitalized and one from Texas died.



Certain other companies who got their eggs from Almark Foods also have called back their egg products. This week, Meijer recalled diced hard-boiled eggs used on salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Reichel Foods Inc. last week recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard boiled eggs.



