Lynx Broker
Freitag, 03.01.2020

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
03.01.20
08:08 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,002
-4,69 %
PR Newswire
03.01.2020 | 11:43
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company

London, January 3

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

3 January 2020

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Steve Coomber now holds 1,750,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, equal to approximately 4.07% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© 2020 PR Newswire