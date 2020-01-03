Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 18,657,805 shares held in treasury, consists of 177,008,929 ordinary shares of 10p, each with one voting right.

The above figure of 177,008,929 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

3 January 2020