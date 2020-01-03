

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production fell for the first time in four months in November, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.0 percent rise in October.



Manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent in November. Mining and quarrying production declined 16.9 percent, while electricity and gas supply logged 3.9 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent in November, following a 2.4 percent fall in the previous month. In September, production rose 1.0 percent.



