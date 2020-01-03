Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 3
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|704.38p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|723.16p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|695.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|713.93p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|618.51p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|620.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|380.30p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|387.28p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|374.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|381.52p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|338.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|343.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|2052.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|2063.68p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|2013.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|2025.40p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|328.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|331.87p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|218.83p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|219.64p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|192.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|193.22p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|104.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|105.29p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 02-January-2020
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|148.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|148.40p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
