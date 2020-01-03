Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.01.2020 | 12:58
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 02-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.43p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 02-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.93p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP19.48m
Borrowing Level:13%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
