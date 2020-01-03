Acarix has announced that the FDA is reviewing a de novo 510(k) application for its innovative CADScor cardiac diagnostic device. This is important news as it could mean that Acarix might enter the US market by 2021 - although it will need marketing alliances and good reimbursement. Given weak European sales and no update on German reimbursement, accessing the large US market could radically transform the business. Acarix might need US clinical data to ensure that it gains Medicare and insurer reimbursement.

