Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 380.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 387.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.52p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---