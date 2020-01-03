

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced Friday that, pending the announcement of a new Group Chief Financial Officer, David Surdeau is joining the business on an interim basis to oversee the finance function.



Surdeau begins on January 7 and will report into Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe.



In mid-October, the company announced that its Group Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer will leave the business and step down from his role and from the Board on December 31, 2019.



