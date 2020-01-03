Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America, Prem Parameswaran, and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, Mark Carbeck, are scheduled to present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday January 8th at 2:00pm PST.

A live webcast of the Citi conference presentation will be made available on the Eros investor relations website at http://erosplc.com in the Events section.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

